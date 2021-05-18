Alzolay (2-3) allowed three runs on five hits across five innings to record the win Monday against the Nationals. He struck out three and did not issue a walk.

Alzolay wasn't particularly sharp, allowing home runs to Trea Turner and former teammate Kyle Schwarber, but he was still able to outduel Jon Lester. It was Lester's offseason departure that created one of several openings in the Chicago rotation, and the 26-year-old Alzolay has helped fill the void. He now has a 4.62 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 39 strikeouts across seven starts (37 innings). Alzolay will look to build on the win his next time out Saturday against St. Louis.