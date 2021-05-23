Alzolay (2-4) allowed two earned runs across seven innings but took the loss Saturday against the Cardinals. He gave up five hits and no walks while striking out six.

Alzolay pitched very well, but the Chicago offense mustered just five hits in a 2-1 loss. The righty has been incredibly consistent lately, going at least five innings and allowing three runs or fewer in five straight starts. The seven innings pitched Saturday were actually a new season high for Alzolay, and he lowered his ERA to 4.30 in the process. He'll look for a little better luck in the win column his next time out Friday against the Reds.