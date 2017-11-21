Cubs' Adbert Alzolay: Placed on 40-man roster

Alzolay was added to the Cubs' 40-man roster Monday and is protected from the Rule 5 draft.

Alzolay is one of the Cubs' top prospects, so it comes as no surprise that they're protecting him from the Rule 5 draft. Alzolay started the year at High-A Myrtle Beach and was promoted to Double-A Tennessee in July. He pitched a total of 22 games (114.1 innings) and ended the year with a 2.99 ERA and 1.10 WHIP.