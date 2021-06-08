Alzolay (finger) played catch Tuesday, but his availability for his next turn through the rotation remains up in the air, Tony Andracki of Marquee Sports Network reports.

The 26-year-old is officially considered day-to-day, though it's encouraging he was able to play catch so quickly after exiting Monday's start with a blister on his right middle finger. Alzolay tentatively lines up to start Saturday versus St. Louis, though he should be considered questionable to pitch until the team updates his status.

