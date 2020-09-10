Alzolay was recalled by the Cubs ahead of his scheduled start Thursday against the Reds, Maddie Lee of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

With Jose Quintana (lat) and Tyler Chatwood (forearm) on the shelf, a rotation spot is there for the taking if Alzolay can impress in this outing. The Cubs won't need a fifth starter again until Sept. 22 in Pittsburgh, so if Alzolay struggles, or perhaps even if he doesn't, he will likely be sent back down after this start. He has a 2.08 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 12:7 K:BB in 8.2 innings (three appearances).