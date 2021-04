Alzolay was recalled by the Cubs ahead of his scheduled start against the Brewers on Saturday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Alzolay had been at the Cubs' alternate training site since April 14, but he'll make his third start of the season Saturday. The right-hander will be starting on normal rest since he pitched in a simulated game at the alternate training site Sunday. Alzolay posted a 6.10 ERA and 0.97 WHIP in 10.1 innings across his first two outings of the year.