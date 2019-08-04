Alzolay (biceps) was activated off the minor-league injured list by Triple-A Iowa and will start Friday, Iowa Cubs broadcaster Alex Cohen reports.

Alzolay landed on the injured list with right biceps inflammation in mid-July but is good to return to the mound after a couple weeks on the shelf. The 24-year-old has a 4.95 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 60:20 K:BB over 43.2 innings for Iowa this season.