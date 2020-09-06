The Cubs optioned Alzolay to their alternate training site Sunday.

Chicago designated Alzolay as its 29th man for Saturday's doubleheader with the Cardinals, with the 25-year-old receiving the starting nod for the first game of the twin bill. After previously giving up an unearned run over five innings in his first start of the season back on Aug. 19 in St. Louis, Alzolay's rematch with the Cardinals didn't go nearly as well, as he lasted only 2.2 innings while giving up two runs on two hits and five walks. Unless the Cubs place a player on the injured list and call up Alzolay in a corresponding move, the decision to demote the right-hander after the doubleheader will make him ineligible to rejoin the big club when a fifth starter is needed again Thursday against the Reds.