Alzolay (4-7) allowed six runs (four earned) on five hits and three walks while striking out three across three innings, taking the loss to the Dodgers on Sunday.

Alzolay surrendered a six-run second inning on Sunday. He lost control of his command and beamed the first batter, followed by two walks. With bases loaded, he gave up a grand slam to Zach McKinstry. After Mookie Betts reached on an error, Alzolay surrendered another long ball to Cody Bellinger. This was one of his worst performances this season and he was pulled after finishing the third frame. The 26-year-old has a 4.55 ERA and a 1.10 WHIP with 70 strikeouts in 65.1 innings.