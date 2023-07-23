Alzolay pitched a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save in Saturday's win over the Cardinals. He allowed one hit and struck out two.

Alzolay recorded a save for the second straight day and he now has nine of them this season. The righty has clearly moved ahead of Mark Leiter for closer duties, with the latter working the eighth inning again Saturday. Alzolay has looked comfortable in the role with a 2.51 ERA and 10.0 K/9 this year, and he should continue to see the bulk of the save opportunities for the Cubs.