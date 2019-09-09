Alzolay was optioned to Low-A South Bend on Monday, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Alzolay has already pitched 81.2 innings between the majors and minors this season after tossing just 39.2 frames last year, so it's no surprise to see the Cubs managing his workload. Across four appearances with the big club this season, the 24-year-old owns a 7.30 ERA, 1.78 WHIP and 13:9 K:BB in 12.1 innings. James Norwood was summoned from the minors in a corresponding move.

