The Cubs optioned Alzolay to their alternate training site in South Bend on Thursday.
Tabbed to start the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Cardinals, Alzolay was called up as the Cubs' 29th man for the twin bill. The right-hander performed about as well as the Cubs could have hoped in his 2020 debut, working an efficient five innings and giving up an unearned run on two hits and a walk while striking out six in Chicago's 4-2 triumph. With Jose Quintana (thumb) nearing a return from the injured list, Alzolay doesn't look like he'll get the chance to stick around in the rotation, though he could be the next man up if another starting spot opens at some point.