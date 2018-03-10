The Cubs assigned Alzolay to Double-A Tennessee on Friday.

Alzolay is one of the Cubs' top prospects, but he's only 23 and has just 32.2 Double-A innings under his belt. The team will want to see him a bit more at that level, but a strong performance could earn him a promotion to Triple-A Iowa at some point this season.

