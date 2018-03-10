Cubs' Adbert Alzolay: Sent to Double-A
The Cubs assigned Alzolay to Double-A Tennessee on Friday.
Alzolay is one of the Cubs' top prospects, but he's only 23 and has just 32.2 Double-A innings under his belt. The team will want to see him a bit more at that level, but a strong performance could earn him a promotion to Triple-A Iowa at some point this season.
-
Top fantasy baseball breakouts: Go Gio
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Sleepers 2.0: Updated upside
Since first publishing his sleepers in January, Scott White has uncovered some new players...
-
Breakouts 2.0: New value version
Upside is the name of the game, and these players are dripping with it. Our Scott White adds...
-
Busts 2.0: Let's get real
You want to know which players our Scott White is avoiding? You'll find them here, including...
-
Fantasy Baseball Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need in one place to dominate the competition in your Fantasy baseball...
-
AL-Only Rotisserie mock draft
Heath Cummings talks about going reliever-heavy in league-specific Rotisserie leagues.