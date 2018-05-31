Cubs' Adbert Alzolay: Sent to minor-league DL
Alzolay (lat) was placed on the minor-league disabled list Wednesday.
Alzolay suffered a Grade 1 lat strain during his most recent start with Triple-A Iowa. It's unclear how long the injury will keep the 23-year-old sidelined at this point, but the Cubs figure to proceed cautiously with the prospect. He owns a 5.30 ERA across seven starts with Iowa this season.
More News
-
Cubs' Adbert Alzolay: Dealing with Grade 1 lat strain•
-
Cubs' Adbert Alzolay: Struggles continue Thursday•
-
Cubs' Adbert Alzolay: Option for doubleheader next weekend•
-
Cubs' Adbert Alzolay: Tosses seven one-hit innings•
-
Cubs' Adbert Alzolay: Will make season debut Thursday•
-
Cubs' Adbert Alzolay: Building up arm strength in extended ST•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
10 eye-opening prospect performances
Chris Towers dives into the minor-league leaders to find what Fantasy players need to know...
-
Waivers: Snag Duffy, Nimmo
We've talked a lot about Brandon Nimmo and Danny Duffy the past week, but this may be your...
-
Podcast: Need some pitching?
Do you have Bieber fever or need some saves? Check out this episode of the Fantasy Baseball...
-
Still waiting on six breakouts?
Heath Cummings looks at the breakouts from the beginning of the year who still haven't done...
-
Waivers: Bieber gets a chance
The Indians are about to unveil an intriguing arm in their ongoing search for a fifth starter....
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Bumgarner
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart