Alzolay (lat) was placed on the minor-league disabled list Wednesday.

Alzolay suffered a Grade 1 lat strain during his most recent start with Triple-A Iowa. It's unclear how long the injury will keep the 23-year-old sidelined at this point, but the Cubs figure to proceed cautiously with the prospect. He owns a 5.30 ERA across seven starts with Iowa this season.

