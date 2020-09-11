Alzolay was optioned to the Cubs' alternate training site Friday.
Alzolay has struggled in his last two outings, though he still owns a solid 3.65 ERA in 12.1 innings on the year. Rex Brothers was recalled in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Cubs' Adbert Alzolay: Labors through 3.2 frames•
-
Cubs' Adbert Alzolay: Recalled ahead of start•
-
Cubs' Adbert Alzolay: Lined up for Thursday's start•
-
Cubs' Adbert Alzolay: Returns to alternate site•
-
Cubs' Adbert Alzolay: Takes loss in first game Saturday•
-
Cubs' Adbert Alzolay: Starting Saturday•