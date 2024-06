The Cubs transferred Alzolay (forearm) to the 60-day injured list Sunday, Tony Andracki of Marquee Sports Network reports.

The right-hander has been sidelined nearly three weeks by a forearm strain and remains shut down from throwing, so the move likely won't significantly affect his return timeline. Alzolay will be eligible to be activated around the All-Star break, and there should be a better idea of when he'll return once he starts up a throwing program.