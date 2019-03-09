The Cubs optioned Alzolay (side) to Triple-A Iowa on Saturday, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Alzolay failed to see any action in Cactus League play after entering camp behind the rest of the Cubs' pitchers due to the side injury. The right-hander has since resumed a throwing program, but it's unclear if he'll be ready to join the Iowa rotation once the International League season gets underway.

