Alzolay will likely be recalled when the Cubs need a fifth starter next weekend against the Brewers, Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com reports.

The Cubs have an odd setup at the moment, with the date of Kyle Hendricks' (illness) next start to be determined while Alec Mills hangs around the rotation picture, at least in the short term. Alzolay will pitch at the alternate site Sunday, so he would likely slot back into the rotation Friday or Saturday of next week at home against Milwaukee, if he does indeed get slotted back into the rotation. He has only faced the Brewers this season, so it will be a familiar matchup, but Milwaukee has gotten the better of him so far, scoring seven earned runs in 10.1 innings.