Alzolay worked around a hit to pitch a scoreless ninth inning and record the save in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Mets.

Alzolay continued his strong recent stretch, as he's now put together scoreless outings in nine of his last 10 appearances. The righty has established himself as Chicago's closer with his strong 2.49 ERA overall and 15 saves in 16 chances. After having some uncertainty in the role to begin the year, the Cubs have seemingly found a reliable option for the rest of this season and likely into 2024.