Alzolay struck out all three batters he faced to record the save in Tuesday's win over the White Sox.

With the Cubs up 7-3 in the ninth inning, Michael Fulmer was used to start the frame. However, after he allowed the first two batters to reach, Alzolay was called on to put out the fire. The righty did so in quick order, striking out the side on 12 pitches. Alzolay has been a bright spot for the Cubs with 10 saves in 11 chances, to go with a 2.45 ERA and 51 strikeouts across 44 innings. He looks to be getting more and more comfortable in the closer role.