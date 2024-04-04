Alzolay pitched a scoreless ninth inning to secure the save in Wednesday's 9-8 win over the Rockies. He allowed a hit and struck out two.

It didn't look like Alzolay would be needed for a save opportunity when the Cubs were up 8-2, but the Rockies rallied to tighten things up. The righty allowed a leadoff hit before settling in to secure his first save of the season. Alzolay blew his first save chance of the year back on Opening Day, though he's logged two scoreless appearances since then with four strikeouts. The 29-year-old should remain locked in as Chicago's closer moving forward.