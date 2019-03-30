Alzolay (side) will begin his season doing rehab work in Arizona and won't join the Triple-A Iowa rotation right away, Tommy Birch of the Des Moines Register reports.

Alzolay has been dealing with a side injury since February, and the Cubs will proceed cautiously with on of their top pitching prospects. Jaron Madison, Chicago's director of player development, said Alzolay is "just a couple of weeks behind" and should be able to join the Iowa rotation in late April or early May.