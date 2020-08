Alzolay (forearm) was recalled by the Cubs on Wednesday and will serve as the 29th man for the doubleheader against the Cardinals, starting the nightcap.

Alzolay was hit by a ball at the team's alternate training site earlier in the week and suffered a forearm contusion, but the injury was never thought to be serious, as Wednesday's move confirms. Alzolay made two starts and two relief appearances for the Cubs last season without much success, posting a 7.30 ERA and a 1.78 WHIP.