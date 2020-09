Alzolay will start the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Cardinals, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Alzolay has made one start and one relief appearance this season, allowing just a single unearned run on three hits over six innings of work, striking out eight while walking just two. It's been a much better showing than he had in his 12.1-inning debut last season, where he struggled to a 7.30 ERA and a 15.0 percent walk rate.