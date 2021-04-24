Alzolay allowed two runs on two hits across 4.2 innings and did not factor into the decision Saturday against the Brewers. He walked two and struck out seven.

Alzolay was fairly sharp in this one but it had been 12 days since his last MLB start, so manager David Ross decided to pull the righty after 83 pitches. The 26-year-old was recalled from the team's alternate site before this start and it's unclear if he'll stick around, but if he does, he lines up to face Atlanta on Thursday. The Cubs don't have an off day before then, so it seems likely that Alzolay will earn that start, though Alec Mills remains in the mix as Ross looks to manage workloads early in the year.