Alzolay allowed two earned runs on three hits and one walk while striking out seven across five innings Wednesday against the Dodgers. He did not factor into the decision.

Alzolay surrendered a run in each of his last two innings, but was otherwise excellent in the outing. He racked up 12 swinging strikes on only 79 total pitches to back up his seven strikeouts. More importantly, after posting a 4.6 BB/9 across his first 33.2 innings in the majors across the last two seasons, Alzolay has walked only seven batters while striking out 30 across 26 frames to begin the current campaign. He's in line to draw his next start Tuesday at Cleveland.