Alzolay allowed one run (none earned) on two hits and one walk while striking out six across five innings in the second game of the Cubs' doubleheader Wednesday against the Cardinals. He did not factor into the decision.

Alzolay was recalled by the Cubs to make his first appearance with the big-league club in 2020. He was very effective, earning 12 of his 15 outs between strikeouts and groundouts combined. Give that this was only a spot start and Jose Quintana (finger) should be able return shortly, it's unlikely that Alzolay sticks in the rotation despite the impressive effort.