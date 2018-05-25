Cubs' Adbert Alzolay: Struggles continue Thursday
Alzolay gave up five runs on nine hits and three walks in five innings Thursday to take the loss for Triple-A Iowa. He struck out three.
Alzolay has struggled a bit over his past four starts, allowing 17 earned runs in 18.2 innings, and his ERA has climbed from 2.12 to 5.30 in that stretch. The 23-year-old was a potential option for the Cubs in a doubleheader this past Saturday, but the team will likely let their top pitching prospect get more work at Triple-A and try to iron things out before any potential call-up.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Regression: Overperforming SPs
Heath Cummings tells you about six pitchers due for regression.
-
Re-drafting the first two rounds
Wonder how the draft would look today? Scott White assesses the changing Fantasy Baseball landscape...
-
Twelve most useful non-closing RPs
Gotten burned by starting pitchers and looking to make up ground in ERA and WHIP? Scott White...
-
Waivers: Add Marco, Rangers
Heath Cummings looks at a great start from Marco Gonzales and more than one Texas Ranger who...
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Bumgarner
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Adames and prospect fatigue
We had another prospect called up Tuesday and make a quick impact, and Caleb Smith got back...