Alzolay gave up five runs on nine hits and three walks in five innings Thursday to take the loss for Triple-A Iowa. He struck out three.

Alzolay has struggled a bit over his past four starts, allowing 17 earned runs in 18.2 innings, and his ERA has climbed from 2.12 to 5.30 in that stretch. The 23-year-old was a potential option for the Cubs in a doubleheader this past Saturday, but the team will likely let their top pitching prospect get more work at Triple-A and try to iron things out before any potential call-up.