Alzolay (4-8) took the loss Saturday as the Cubs fell 3-2 to the Reds, allowing three runs on five hits and a walk over seven innings. He struck out six.

The young right-hander put together one of his best outings of the season, completing seven innings for only the second time while delivering his fourth quality start, but a lack of run support led him to his fourth straight loss. Alzolay will carry a 4.48 ERA and 76:21 K:BB through 72.1 innings into his next trip to the mound.