Alzolay was recalled from Triple-A Iowa on Thursday.

Alzolay will be available out of the bullpen for Thursday's series opener against the Mets and could make his big-league debut in long relief behind starter Tyler Chatwood, who isn't fully stretched out. In 32 innings with Iowa this season, the 24-year-old Alzolay owns a 3.09 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 46:6 K:BB. Tim Collins was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.

