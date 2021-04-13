Alzolay (0-2) allowed three runs across 5.1 innings to take the loss Monday against the Brewers. He gave up three hits and a walk while striking out six.

Alzolay actually pitched pretty well, as he left the game up 1-0 in the sixth inning, but he also saddled the Chicago bullpen with a bases loaded situation. All three inherited runners scored on a double as soon as Alzolay exited, sending the righty to his second loss in as many appearances this season. Alzolay has a 6.10 ERA to go with that 0-2 mark, and the 26-year-old could certainly lose his rotation spot to Alec Mills at some point. For now, Alzolay is slated to start again Sunday against Atlanta.