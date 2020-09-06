Alzolay (0-1) took the loss in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Cardinals, as he allowed two runs across 2.2 innings. He gave up two hits and five walks, while striking out four.

The five walks really hurt Alzolay and contributed to his quick hook, as he needed 78 pitches to retire just eight batters. The righty was recalled as the team's 29th player for the doubleheader and will likely get sent back to Chicago's alternate training site. He remains an option to make spot starts the rest of the season.