Alzolay (1-3) took the loss Tuesday at Cleveland after allowing three runs on five hits with six strikeouts and zero walks over six innings.

The 26-year-old pitched well but was hurt by the long ball, as all three runs came via homers from Jose Ramirez and Cesar Hernandez. Alzolay has a 4.50 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 36:7 K:BB through 32 innings this season.