Alzolay (0-1) allowed two runs on two hits across two innings of relief to take the loss Saturday against the Rockies. He walked one and struck out five.

Alzolay had been out all season due to a lat strain, but he made his return Saturday in a relief appearance. The righty logged 41 pitches and impressed with the five strikeouts, though he also exhibited a little rust and allowed a few runs, which isn't surprising given the long layoff. It's been a lost year for Alzolay, but he figures to make a couple more relief appearances down the stretch, then likely compete for a rotation spot in 2023 if he's fully healthy.