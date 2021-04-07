Alzolay (0-1) allowed four runs on four hits and two walks across five innings to take the loss Tuesday against the Brewers. He struck out four.

Alzolay had a so-so 2021 debut and took the loss, though Chicago bats only mustered one hit and no runs, so the righty had zero margin for error. Alzolay won the fifth starter role coming out of spring training, which pushed Alec Mills into the bullpen for now. However, manager David Ross is likely to use both pitchers as starters throughout the season in an effort to manage workloads. Alzolay is slated to take the hill again Monday in a repeat matchup with Milwaukee, this time on the road.