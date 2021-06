Alzolay (finger) threw a bullpen Tuesday and may be ready for activation after one more session, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Pitching coach Tommy Hottovy said he wants to see how Alzolay's recovering finger blister reacts under "game-mode" conditions. While Alzolay is eligible for activation from the injured list Friday, Zach Davies is scheduled to start that day and Jake Arrieta the next, so Sunday seems to be a likely target for his return.