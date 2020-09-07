Alzolay will start for the Cubs Thursday against the Reds, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Alzolay struggled in a start Saturday and was sent to the Cubs' alternate site afterward, but the team will give him at least one more chance to make a positive impression. Chicago's rotation is a bit thin at the moment with both Jose Quintana (lat) and Tyler Chatwood (forearm) on the 10-day injured list, so the club could really benefit if Alzolay pitches well. "We have a lot of faith in Adbert," Chicago manager David Ross said after his last start. "He'll learn from this outing and continue to get better." It's unclear if Alzolay will stick in the rotation beyond Thursday, but the Cubs likely won't need a fifth starter again until Sept. 22 Bastian notes, so opportunities for the 25-year-old could be limited.