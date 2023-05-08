Alzolay (1-2) allowed two runs (both unearned) on one hit over three innings as he took the loss against the Marlins on Sunday.

Despite being handed with the loss, Alzolay pitched well under some pressure circumstances and gave the Cubs a chance to walk things off in extras. The Marlins would end up scoring the game winning run off a balk from Alzolay, which was an extremely unfortunate way for the 28-year-old to lose the game. He tossed 37 pitches and likely won't be available out of the pen until at least Wednesday. For the year, Alzolay owns a 2.41, ERA, 0.80 WHIP and 18:3 K:BB over 18.2 innings. He and Mark Leiter have been the two most reliable bullpen arms for David Ross thus far.