Alzolay (side) will report to Triple-A Iowa this week, Tommy Birch of The Des Moines Register reports.

Alzolay was held back at extended spring training to begin the season after succumbing to a side injury in February, but he looks like he's back to 100 percent health. The right-hander made his 2019 debut in affiliated ball with High-A Myrtle Beach on Sunday, covering four innings and giving up six runs (five earned) on seven hits and two walks in the rehab start. Despite the poor results, the Cubs apparently believe the 24-year-old is now ready to reclaim a spot in the Iowa rotation.

