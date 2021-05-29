Alzolay (3-4) allowed five hits and three walks while striking out six in 5.2 scoreless innings to earn the win against the Reds on Friday.

The Cubs were only able to put one run on the board with a strong wind blowing in at Wrigley Field on Friday, but Alzolay held the Reds scoreless to return to the win column. The right-hander has now posted a 3.81 ERA and 0.93 WHIP in 49.2 innings across nine starts to begin the season. He tentatively lines up to make his next start at home against the Padres on Wednesday.