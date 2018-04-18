Alzolay will make his 2018 debut for Triple-A Iowa on Thursday, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.

Alzolay was optioned to Double-A Tennessee in early March but has since been building his arm strength to a starter's workload in extended spring training. The 23-year-old has only 32.2 innings at the Double-A level, so the level of competition will certainly be a step up for one of the Cubs' top prospects. The right-hander could see the major-league roster in 2018 if he showcases himself well at Triple-A, but that seems an unlikely possibility until later this summer.