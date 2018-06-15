Alzolay will be out the remainder of the 2018 season due to the Grade 1 lat strain he suffered Tuesday with Triple-A Iowa, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.

Alzolay will not require any sort of surgical procedure, but general manager Jed Hoyer said that the because of the timing of this injury the organization doesn't want to put further risk on a young pitcher trying to rush him back into action. The team will re-evaluate his status once he's healthy -- likely in a month or so -- and then keep him sidelined until the fall, during which he is expected to pitch in the Arizona Fall League if all goes according to plan.