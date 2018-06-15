Cubs' Adbert Alzolay: Will miss rest of season
Alzolay will be out the remainder of the 2018 season due to the Grade 1 lat strain he suffered Tuesday with Triple-A Iowa, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.
Alzolay will not require any sort of surgical procedure, but general manager Jed Hoyer said that the because of the timing of this injury the organization doesn't want to put further risk on a young pitcher trying to rush him back into action. The team will re-evaluate his status once he's healthy -- likely in a month or so -- and then keep him sidelined until the fall, during which he is expected to pitch in the Arizona Fall League if all goes according to plan.
More News
-
Cubs' Adbert Alzolay: Sent to minor-league DL•
-
Cubs' Adbert Alzolay: Dealing with Grade 1 lat strain•
-
Cubs' Adbert Alzolay: Struggles continue Thursday•
-
Cubs' Adbert Alzolay: Option for doubleheader next weekend•
-
Cubs' Adbert Alzolay: Tosses seven one-hit innings•
-
Cubs' Adbert Alzolay: Will make season debut Thursday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 13 two-start pitcher rankings
One pitcher in particular stands out on the waiver wire for Week 13 (June 18-24), and according...
-
Fantasy baseball: All-in on Joe Panik
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Revisiting my preseason sleepers
Some of Scott White's sleeper picks have come through, and some have flopped miserably. And...
-
Pick up Velasquez and Conforto
Heath Cummings says you can't leave the upside of Vince Velasquez and Michael Conforto on the...
-
Which closers can you trust, really?
There's a difference in the way managers have approached the ninth inning this season, and...
-
Waivers: Soroka's sparkling return
Generally speaking, it's smart to avoid pitchers in their first start back from the DL. Mike...