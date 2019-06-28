Cubs' Adbert Alzolay: Will start Monday
Alzolay will start Monday against the Pirates, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Alzolay allowed one earned run over 4.2 innings in his first career start Tuesday, and he will get at least one more shot to show what he can do prior to the All-Star break. Alzolay could start the Cubs' final game of the first half next Sunday, but it seems likely Yu Darvish will get the ball that day instead.
