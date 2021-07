Alzolay (4-9) allowed four runs on five hits and a walk while striking out five in five innings as he took the loss versus Philadelphia on Thursday.

The right-hander didn't get a ton of help from the Cubs, who were limited to five singles and three walks in the contest. Alzolay gave up two of the three home runs Brad Miller hit in the game -- this is the fourth straight time he's allowed multiple homers. Alzolay has a 4.66 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 81:22 K:BB through 77.1 innings overall.