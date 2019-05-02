Cubs' Addison Russell: Activated and optioned

Russell (suspension) was activated from the restricted list and optioned to Triple-A Iowa on Thursday, Bruce Miles of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.

As expected, Russell will continue to work on his timing with Iowa -- getting work at both shortstop and second base -- before likely rejoining the big club at a later point, once he's deemed ready or an opening arises. Brandon Morrow (elbow) was shifted to the 60-day injured list to make room on the 40-man roster for Russell.