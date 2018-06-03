Cubs' Addison Russell: Anticipating brief absence

Russell said he only expects to miss a couple days of action after suffering a left middle finger contusion during Sunday's 2-0 win over the Mets, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.

Russell departed in the fifth inning after an awkward swing in his second at-bat of the contest. Javier Baez would likely slide over from the keystone to cover shortstop in any future contests until Russell is deemed ready to go.