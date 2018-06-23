Cubs' Addison Russell: At shortstop Saturday

Russell (finger) will start at shortstop and bat seventh in the order against the Reds on Saturday.

Russell was left out of the starting nine during Friday's game due to a sore finger but he appears to be healthy enough to give it a shot for Saturday's matinee. This should still be a situation to monitor as Russell was forced to miss three games earlier this month because of a similar finger issue.

