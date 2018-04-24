Cubs' Addison Russell: Back in action Tuesday

Russell is in the Cubs' lineup Tuesday against the Indians after being briefly hospitalized with an allergic reaction Sunday.

Russell had a reaction after eating some shellfish but felt better after receiving an IV. The 24-year-old is hitting just .219/.324/.281 to start the season, though his 12.2 percent walk rate and 13.5 percent strikeout rate both represent career bests.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories