Cubs' Addison Russell: Back in action Tuesday
Russell is in the Cubs' lineup Tuesday against the Indians after being briefly hospitalized with an allergic reaction Sunday.
Russell had a reaction after eating some shellfish but felt better after receiving an IV. The 24-year-old is hitting just .219/.324/.281 to start the season, though his 12.2 percent walk rate and 13.5 percent strikeout rate both represent career bests.
