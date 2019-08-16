Cubs' Addison Russell: Back in majors
Russell was recalled from Triple-A Iowa on Friday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Russell returns to the major-league roster after struggling both defensively and offensively at the end of July. In his 15 games at the Triple-A level, the 25-year-old slashed .333/.413/.647 with four home runs and 13 RBI in 15 games. Playing time will likely be slightly limited with Tony Kemp and Ian Happ also available in the middle infield, but Russell's Triple-A numbers suggest he could be on track to be a slight favorite if they can translate to the big-league level. Albert Almora and James Norwood were optioned to Triple-A Iowa, while Brandon Kintzler (pectoral) was activated off the 10-day injured list in corresponding moves.
