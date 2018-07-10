Cubs' Addison Russell: Batting second Monday

Russell is starting at shortstop and batting second Monday against the Giants. It will be his first time batting second in his MLB career.

With San Francisco starting lefty Andrew Suarez, Cubs manager Joe Maddon got creative with his lineup, removing lefties Jason Heyward and Kyle Schwarber, while bumping up Russell. The 24-year-old shortstop has certainly earned the opportunity to bat second, as he's slashing .310/.375/.460 since the beginning of June.